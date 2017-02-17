In the winter of 2097, I took a sightseeing voyage to a handful of nearby planets. I was inspired by NASA’s antique Visions of the Future posters. Here are some photos from my extraterrestrial trip. Venus was my first stop. This is the view from the Cloud 9 Observatory. It was packed, but the lines were worth it for this view.

My next stop was Mars. I got there right after a big sand storm caused traffic jams to and from the planet. I only spent a couple hours outside—most of my visit was spent in the museums. I got to see all the original rovers, and even the first housing structures humans built on Mars. One museum showcased the early-internet era’s imaginings of Mars, before the first human mission there. Classic!

It was a long ride to my next stop, Jupiter, but totally worth it to see the aurora.

This was taken from an old pier over one of Titan’s methane lakes. I could just make out Saturn through the haze. The lake was gorgeous even though it smelled!

My last stop was Exoplanet Kepler 186F. The gardens there were so fun—the red wavelength photons from this planet’s star made the plants red.