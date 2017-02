Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Have you been feeling a little stressed? Like you haven’t had much time to yourself? Or do you just want to add some color to your walls? These intricate, tapestry-inspired coloring pages will help you get creative and chill out.

Download the first here:

And the other here:

I hope they brighten your day! ♦