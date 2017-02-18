Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February’s theme is INTUITION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Here are some drawings that could be printed and made into stickers, or turned into Shrinky Dinks, too. To make stickers, you’ll just need some sticker paper. For Shrinky Dinks, print these images onto Shrinky Dink paper, then decorate them with colored pencils (marker will come off). After you color them, follow the package’s instructions for baking. When they’re out of the oven, they’ll be shrunken down to a thick plastic form that resembles glass. You can punch holes in them to turn them into charms for a necklace or bracelet, or just hold onto them as little amulets.

Download the first page here:

And the second page here:

We hope they bring you a little extra luck. ♦