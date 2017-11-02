Make a rainbow appear on your screens.

If you’ve been feeling some mid-February blech, these downloadable phone and computer wallpapers by Asha Alvarez will bring big bursts of warm color to your eyes. Each of the four rainbow papers can be downloaded for phones/tablets or for computers/laptops.

Here’s the first paper, in the version for phones and tablets:

And the version for computers and laptops:

Here’s the phone version of the second paper:

And the computer version:

The third paper, for phones:

And for computers:

Here’s the fourth and final paper for phones:

And one more for computers:

ROYGBIV, y’all. ♦