My friends and I used to read our palms as kids in school. A friend pretended that she knew what was going to happen in our futures because of the lines in our palms. She would tell us if there was a line missing and then we’d draw it with a pen. This habit of drawing on my hands grew as I did. I sometimes draw things on my hands with mehndi (henna) that I think I deserve: the sun, moon, stars, and an extra line for a good fortune, luck, and heaven.