Blossoms

I stared at my naked body

In the mirror.

Shifting, turning, changing angles.

Slowly

The flowers started to blossom.

Petals falling from in between my thighs

My hair laced with daisies.

My body is beautiful.

Whoever said it wasn’t

Should see how I bloom now.

—By Elizabeth Martinez