Happy Pisces new moon! This new moon, on Sunday, February 26, brings a solar eclipse, making it an extra-special occasion. While every month has its lunar ups and downs, eclipses bring messages, events, and people that will make a big impact on the rest of your year. Solar eclipses are like amplified new moons, taking your typical monthly manifestation period and multiplying them. The bottom line? If there’s anything you want to start, do it now. The stars are on your side. The Pisces vibe is amazing for introspection, so if you’ve considered establishing a journal or spiritual practice, there’s no time like the present!

That’s a lot of cosmic energy swirling around, thanks to multiple planets in alignment with the new moon eclipse. Give yourself room to change plans if you need to. Eclipses are uncertain times because the changes happen so fast. The moon in watery Pisces could make you pretty emotional about the shift, so schedule in plenty of time for self-care. In fact, if this eclipse had a theme, self-care would be it. Pisces is the zodiac’s healer, so the more you focus on treating yourself with compassion, the better off you’ll be. It’s good advice for any day, but it’s especially true now.

Specifically, the new moon will be close to Mercury, Neptune, and the South Node. Having Mercury close by hints that you’ll have your friends on your side to help you through whatever it is you’re going through, and Neptune expands your capacity to love yourself no matter what. Makes sense, but what is the South Node all about? In astrology, the South Node means different things depending on your belief system, including past lives, karma, and natural tendencies that could use some work. Under this moon, you know exactly what it is you need to change and you do it, once and for all. After that, you’re renewed. Be proud of it.

Ready to do this? It’s time for some ’scopes…