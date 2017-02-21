Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February’s theme is INTUITION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Get ready for Tuesday with these Daily Links…

The Washington Post created an interactive graphic describing the atrocious history of Japanese interment in the United States. It always stunned me how many of the people I went to college with had never learned that the United States interned Japanese American citizens during World War II. If this graphic had been around, I would have passed it on to them.

Here’s an awesome tribute to and educational list of black women artists whose work you can research and fall in love with.

The Associated Press reported on a study that found that since same-sex marriage was ruled constitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015, suicide rates have declined amongst queer teens. ♦