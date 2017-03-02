things we’ll tell ourselves in the future



on parallel train tracks,

we set the scene



that’s so high school

i told you, he’s changed a lot

it’s different now



i don’t know

my gender studies class

told me to look

out for people like him



they seem to have their own language

good days



gray rain won’t stop

our stack of library books

our rhubarb pie in the oven



florence sings endlessly on the radio

even when npr comes on



we slide down the hardwood

floors in matching wool

socks



these are the good days

il pleut

fourth grade



i didn’t know rocks could

creep into my stomach

so quickly.



you had a suitcase

filled with geodes.



a geode is a cavity in a rock

lined with crystals.

and you have to break

the rock open

first.



igneous rock is formed

through the solidification of

magma.

once the scorching magma

cools, it can’t go back

to a liquid state.



the study of rocks is called

petrology and fourth grade

wasn’t even the

worst year of my life and i don’t

know if i miss you or the

earth science labs more.