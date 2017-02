Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Sometimes it’s hard to trust what you feel, and other times it seems like you instinctively know something to be true. There’s no way to ignore those feelings when they come—either sneaking up on you, floating in and out of reach, or ringing through loud and clear. Whether these sensibilities tend to be soothing or alarming, they always underscore a sense of knowing and understanding. The only choice in those moments may be to listen and act accordingly.