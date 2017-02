Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February's theme is INTUITION.

The songs on this playlist will accompany you on the great dive into the unknown. When life feels hazy, abstract, or without answers, tune into these jams. Listen to the music and open a cosmic door of swirling instrumentals, cooing birds, and wailing saxophones. Find some time to dance it out along the way.