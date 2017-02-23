Claire, Chrissy, and I went to the rollerskating rink that I had my third grade birthday party at and it was extremely sentimental.

Tara’s sign from the Women’s March in Philadelphia.

A protester at the Women’s March in Philadelphia. The back of her sign said “Just getting started.”

A photo of Grace in NYC, right before we all said our goodbyes for the weekend.

Dusky light in Avalon, New Jersey.

Claire on the beach. Avalon, New Jersey.

Mia on the train ride home to New Jersey.

Claire and the milkshake that matched her sweater.

An overly dramatic self-portrait in my favorite shirt.