Each of the spots in these collages represents an expression of the intuitive spirit. Intuition can emanate from within, sprouting from our skin, from our entire bodies. It can cause us to act quickly, explosively, like shooting stars. Other times it calms us, and makes us meditate.
One Comment
Add Your Comment
House Rules
- Your display name will be the name you use to log in, and the name that people see when you comment on posts. For safety reasons, no last names, addresses, or other personal information are allowed to be part of your display name. Use your first name only or a nickname. (Any display names with last names or addresses will be deleted, and you will have to re-register.)
- All comments on Rookie are moderated. Please be patient—we’ll do our best to keep up, but sometimes it may take us a bit to get to all of them.
- We reserve the right to reject comments for any reason.
These are so beautiful! !!!!!Log in to reply