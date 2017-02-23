An update from Standing Rock. Plus: Roxane Gay, Brown Girls, & more.

Good morning! The newest Daily Links are headed your way…

Water protectors at Standing Rock were told that they must leave their camp or face arrest. I can’t believe that it has come to this.

Although it may seem like Roxane Gay became a famous literary sensation overnight, her career has been decades in the making. This profile highlights what a powerhouse Gay is, and I was glad to read it—especially during Black History Month. —Camryn Garrett

For the Ringer, Hannah Giorgis interviewed Brown Girls creator Fatimah Asghar about the new web series and the importance of representation in media.

The Trump administration has moved to rescind the federal protections that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity. —Diamond Sharp ♦