Collage by Ruby Aitken, using a photo via BuzzFeed.

Though I think it’s too little, too late, Milo Yiannopoulos’s controversial book deal has been dropped by publisher Simon & Schuster. Yiannopoulos was also uninvited from speaking at CPAC, and resigned from his job as editor of Breitbart. The fallout comes after a video in which Yiannopoulos appears to condone pedophilia resurfaced. Author Roxane Gay summed up the feelings of many in this blog post. Gay previously pulled her book from a Simon & Schuster imprint due to their decision to publish Yiannopoulos.

Photo via Politico.

Uber hired former United States Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the company’s management. —Allyssa Etoile

Photo via Dazed Digital.

I really enjoyed this interview with Janelle Monáe. She spoke about her roles in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and more. —Diamond Sharp ♦