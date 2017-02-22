Hello! Set yourself up for Wednesday with these Daily Links…
Though I think it’s too little, too late, Milo Yiannopoulos’s controversial book deal has been dropped by publisher Simon & Schuster. Yiannopoulos was also uninvited from speaking at CPAC, and resigned from his job as editor of Breitbart. The fallout comes after a video in which Yiannopoulos appears to condone pedophilia resurfaced. Author Roxane Gay summed up the feelings of many in this blog post. Gay previously pulled her book from a Simon & Schuster imprint due to their decision to publish Yiannopoulos.
Uber hired former United States Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the company’s management. —Allyssa Etoile
I really enjoyed this interview with Janelle Monáe. She spoke about her roles in Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and more. —Diamond Sharp ♦