Good morning! Get ready for Monday with this edition of Daily Links…

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards aired last night, and the show was full of surprise wins and great performances, including Beyoncé’s stunner. “Formation” won Best Music Video, and Lemonade won Best Urban Contemporary Album. Chance the Rapper won Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist, and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book, after successfully advocating that the Grammys change their rules to allow albums released exclusively via streaming. Here’s a list of all the major winners. —Diamond Sharp

Bill Nye (a.k.a. the Science Guy) has a new show! I’m excited to see the premiere of Bill Nye Saves the World on Netflix on April 21.

Prince’s music is now on Spotify, plus a few more streaming services very soon! —Savana Ogburn ♦