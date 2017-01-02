Ways to counteract the ban, plus more of what we’re reading up on.

Are you looking to donate to efforts that support immigrant rights? Jezebel published a robust list of organizations dedicated to helping immigrants.

Transgender boys are now free to enroll in the Boy Scouts of America.

On Monday, acting Attorney General Sally Yates was fired by the Trump administration for refusing to defend its executive order on immigration until further investigation of its legality. Leaked draft executive orders released on Tuesday hint that the immigration ban signed last Friday is possibly just the tip of the iceberg. ♦