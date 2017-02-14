Hello! The latest Daily Links are here for you…
For The New Yorker, Jia Tolentino reports from a dual protest in New York City—one to defend Planned Parenthood, the other to defund Planned Parenthood.
Mona Hanna-Attisha, a first-generation Iraqi American, was the doctor who uncovered the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Her op-ed in The New York Times expresses her concern over Flint and the Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants. —Dylan Tupper Rupert
At MTV News, Doreen St. Félix penned a poignant essay on the symbolism in Beyoncé’s Grammys performance. —Diamond Sharp ♦