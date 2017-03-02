Women impacted by the immigration ban speak out.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

February’s theme is INTUITION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

It’s Friday! Get ready for the weekend with this edition of Daily Links…

Writer Muna Mire curated this series of interviews, in which eight women affected by the Trump administration’s immigration ban discuss how it has impacted them.

Members of British Parliament voted to trigger Article 50, meaning that the Brexit process can officially begin.

Protests broke out at the University of California, Berkeley in response to an event where white supremacist writer Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to speak. ♦