Welcome to Wednesday! Daily Links are coming at ya…

I’m letting out a temporary sigh of relief this week after hearing that the Trump administration’s immigration ban has encountered another constitutional setback. This time, a Virginia federal judge blocked the ban, stating that it violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the United States Constitution, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This ruling only applies to Virginia, while the earlier 9th Circuit Court decision applies nationally. Additionally, the Trump administration has suffered another blow with the resignation of national security adviser Gen. Mike Flynn, after it was discovered he lied about being in communication with Russia before Trump was inaugurated.

Rachel Lindsay will become the the first black Bachelorette in the show’s history. Here’s why it’s a big deal. —Alyssa Etoile

Watch the trailer for Everything, Everything starring Amandla Stenberg. The movie will hit theaters May 19. —Diamond Sharp ♦