Happy Friday! Before you start your weekend, here’s one more edition of Daily Links…

Several state and local officials have vowed to keep protecting the rights of transgender students. They will not bar trans students from using bathrooms corresponding with the gender they identify with, despite Trump’s order to rescind protections.

I’ve been a fan of Jazz Jennings, a young trans woman of color, for a long time. It’s incredibly inspiring to see a new Jazz Jennings doll.

Take a gander at this GQ interview with actor Mahershala Ali, star of the Oscar-nominated movie Moonlight. He’s stunning in yellow. ♦