The Oscar for Best Picture goes to Barry Jenkins's film.

Barry Jenkins’s extraordinary film Moonlight won Best Picture at last night’s Academy Awards, after a confusing mistake during the announcement. Check out the full list of 2017 Oscars winners here. —Lena Singer

Janet Mock wrote a powerful essay about her experiences as a young trans woman in response to the Trump administration’s decision to rescind federal guidelines that protect trans students.

Photographer Ren Hang has died at age 29. His work sought “to break through the social taboo of nudity—for the sake of natural beauty.”

NASA’s picture of the week is one of an extremely large galaxy cluster, RX J1347.5–1145, and it is beautiful. —Savana Ogburn ♦