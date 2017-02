Rihanna’s makeup line is on its way. Plus: More discoveries and inventions.

Hello! Kick off the week with these Daily Links…

Rihanna’s forthcoming makeup line, Fenty Beauty, announced that holographic lip colors will be the first product. The official release is slated for fall!

Scientists found what they believe to be a continent under New Zealand. Called Zealandia, the land mass is 94 percent underwater.

Eleven-year-old Jordan Reeves appeared on Shark Tank to showcase a glitter-blasting prosthetic arm she made herself! ♦