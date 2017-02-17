Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy Friday! Say ’bye to the week with these Daily Links…

Nineteen-year-old Halima Aden has been breaking barriers over the past year. In November, she made headlines as the first hijab-wearing contestant for Miss Minnesota USA. This week, Halima made her New York Fashion Week debut for Kanye West’s label, Yeezy.

An undocumented woman—a victim of domestic violence—was arrested by federal immigration agents in Texas, just moments after she secured a protective order against her abuser. An attorney said the woman’s abuser may have informed the agency.

The talented director, activist and Oscar nominee @Ava DuVernay graces our March 2017 cover! Pick yours up on Friday, 2/17. pic.twitter.com/EJvy9jad6S — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 15, 2017

Ava DuVernay is the cover star of Essence’s March issue. The issue celebrates Black women in Hollywood and includes Viola Davis, Taraji. P Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Shonda Rhimes. ♦