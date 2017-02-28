The future of Planned Parenthood, DACA, and more.

Planned Parenthood is under the constant threat of being defunded by Republicans. BuzzFeed spoke with the organization’s president, Cecile Richards, in an article that illustrates Planned Parenthood’s strategy for moving forward. —Diamond Sharp

Advocates for young undocumented immigrants are worried about what will happen to Obama-era legislation that protects their status. Here’s some background on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and what’s at stake for the “DREAMers” protected by the policy.

This profile of Melina Matsoukas, the accomplished director who created the video for Beyoncé’s “Formation,” was fascinating. I relished the inside scoop on the making of the video, as a Beyoncé fan and as a former art student. —Dylan Tupper Rupert ♦