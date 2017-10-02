Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

It’s Friday! Get ready for the weekend with these Daily Links…

On Thursday, a Ninth Circuit federal appeals court denied the Trump administration’s request to enforce its immigration ban. —Diamond Sharp

Scarlett Johansson spoke out about her controversial Ghost in the Shell role, and her explanation—that the issue was more about gender than race—left much to be desired. She made the statement in response to accusations that her role whitewashed a character intended to be Japanese. Feminism isn’t helpful unless it’s intersectional, and tweets that responded to her statements explain why.

Wednesday was the tenth anniversary of the death of model and reality star Anna Nicole Smith. America built her up and tore her down. This article examines the concept of the “American Dream” and why we turn our backs on people who “ruin” it for us. —Camryn Garrett ♦