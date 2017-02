The future of the pill if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Plus: More news we’re reading.

Good morning! Get Monday started with these Daily Links…

Read this easy-to-understand explanation of why birth control costs will most likely rise if Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Here’s a detailed list of all that’s happened in the first two weeks of Trump’s presidency.



Grimes and Janelle Monáe released a music video for their song “Venus Fly,” and it is as spectacular as I expected! ♦