Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

I’ve been binge-watching Parks and Recreation for the first time. I’m really late to this party, but I’m very glad to have finally joined in. One of the many things I love about the character Leslie Knope is how she celebrates her friends. Leslie is such an overachiever that she comes up with more holidays than most people can keep track of, but I think her heart is in the right place.

A lot of holidays, including next week’s Valentine’s Day, make people feel depressed or lonely. What if, like Leslie, we created our own? Today I want you to think about someone you adore—it could be a friend, a family member, or even a pet. Then think of activities that are sacred to the two of you, or a memory that is just so funny or classically you that you want to enshrine it. My best friend and I could have “Pajama-Jammy-Jam Day,” “Firefly Day,” “Walk to Canada Day,” and “PANTS! Day.” (That last one would be a day to drive around shouting “PANTS!” out the car windows; just FYI.)

When you have a day in mind, share it with us! Tell us the story of how your holiday came to be, or describe how the day should be celebrated. You could draw or make a comic or collage to illustrate this day. Or maybe you want to write a poetic ode to the occasion. However you enshrine your holiday, send us the result—along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state—to submission@rookiemag.com with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, February 13 at 6 PM ET.

Last week, we asked you to get inside the mind of your favorite animal. Here’s what you saw…