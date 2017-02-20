Evening light.
Sixteen, part one.
Sixteen, part two.
At the Women’s March on January 21 in Washington, D.C., these women had jackets embroidered with a quote from Hillary Clinton’s concession speech. I thought they were so cool, and an example of passive protest. They are something you could wear every day to say, “I’m here, I’m a feminist, and I’m not going anywhere.”
I was glad to see this sign rising above the crowd in a march dominated by a symbol of cis-womanhood. I hope the trans youth who marched know that this is just one moment of a revolution and that there will be other symbols of protest. I loved seeing signs decorated with trans symbols or sayings like, “Support your sisterhood, not just your cis-terhood.”
There were a lot of younger kids at the march. I loved seeing their handmade signs (some with misspelled words or a backward letter) and enthusiasm. As they shouted, “This is what democracy looks like!,” I silently thanked all the parents there who had raised their children to stand up for what’s right.
In the middle of a long day of protesting, we went up on the roof of my dad’s office. We could see the waves of people walking in every direction. In the background, you can see the Capitol building.