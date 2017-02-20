Evening light.

At the Women’s March on January 21 in Washington, D.C., these women had jackets embroidered with a quote from Hillary Clinton’s concession speech. I thought they were so cool, and an example of passive protest. They are something you could wear every day to say, “I’m here, I’m a feminist, and I’m not going anywhere.”

I was glad to see this sign rising above the crowd in a march dominated by a symbol of cis-womanhood. I hope the trans youth who marched know that this is just one moment of a revolution and that there will be other symbols of protest. I loved seeing signs decorated with trans symbols or sayings like, “Support your sisterhood, not just your cis-terhood.”

There were a lot of younger kids at the march. I loved seeing their handmade signs (some with misspelled words or a backward letter) and enthusiasm. As they shouted, “This is what democracy looks like!,” I silently thanked all the parents there who had raised their children to stand up for what’s right.