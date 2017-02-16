Tiffany R. Chan is an artist living and working in South London. Tiffany has turned her space—lush with potted plants and flowers in old bottles—into a sanctuary where she can escape the world and daydream. Pictures of Malaysia and Taiwan are scattered around the room, and so are her drawings, which convey messages of femme empowerment and support. Tiffany’s illustrations are featured in these photo collages, which I hope communicate the dreaminess of the world she has created. Have a look at more of Tiffany’s work here.