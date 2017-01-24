Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

I go to a school that celebrates Earth day with the same excitement as Christmas, is filled with many student activists, and is referred to locally as “the hippie school.” During the election, I saw many impassioned Facebook and Instagram posts by my peers telling anyone who supported Trump and his policies to unfriend them. At the time, I agreed: Why should I have to listen to someone who tolerated Trump’s vitriol?

After the results of the election came in, I felt blindsided. I (and pretty much everyone I knew and trusted) never predicted that what seemed like a reliable bet—Hillary Clinton would win—wouldn’t pan out. I knew the Bay Area (where I live) was very much a bubble, but I never imagined my bubble was so drastically different from a lot of the United States. Since then, I’ve been trying to make a conscious effort to listen to viewpoints that I disagree with.

Which brings me to M., one of the few known Trump supporters in my school. At face value, M. and I are complete opposites. Her: a white girl with straight, blonde hair. Me: a black girl with a head full of braids. Yet we have a lot of things in common, like our love for America and really bad dance moves. Throughout high school, we’ve butted heads on topics like government aid and climate change. She’s also taught me about things like the growing diversity of the Republican Party. Admittedly, our friend groups don’t run in the same circles, but I’ve always admired her for her ability to speak her mind. Now, as seniors, we’re sitting down to talk about our differing political views.

[Editor’s note: This interview was edited for length, and M. asked us to identify her by her first initial.]

OGECHI EGONU: So basically we’re here today because I’m trying to understand where you’re coming from, and I need to like get out of my bubble, you know?

M.: Yeah that makes sense, and we appreciate that.

We?

I’m gonna label myself as a we for that. [Laughs]

I wanted to talk to you because you go to this school, and it’s definitely homogenous politics-wise. How do you navigate that? Because I know you have friends from a wide array of political standings.

It’s definitely hard. I remember freshman year I would just say what everyone else was saying because I wasn’t sure of my stance and I didn’t want to seem ignorant. And it’s scary to be the one person who’s saying something different than everyone else, especially because politics is so much about a person’s likeability rather than solely their policy. And so when Trump won and everyone was like “block me if you’re a Trump supporter”—it just kind of scares me sometimes because I don’t want to be disliked based on my political beliefs. So it’s definitely something I need to work on, like raising my voice in class discussions and stuff.

Do you react when people don’t want to be associated with Trump supporters, then? And do you get why people would say that?

I do. I think that a lot of what Trump says is unacceptable and absolutely despicable, and I understand why people are mad. But he’s our next president and nothing’s going to change that. I mean for me, as a woman, it’s hard to go into his presidency with an open mind—I actually might have voted for Gary Johnson. It’s important to go forward with an open mind. When people say “block me” or whatever, I don’t respond because it’s coming from a place of anger and, honestly, closed-mindedness. And I mean, I’m not gonna block anyone. I don’t treat my friends as their political beliefs.

OK so in these four years at [school], you must have had a few productive political conversations in that it didn’t end in complete mayhem. Can you give me an example of that?

Probably the most productive ones have been in class, where there’s a teacher moderating it. Like in social justice class, when we were talking about immigration, because it was a subject that a lot of us knew nothing about. The environment was one in which it was open to say what you felt, plus we were graded on participation so we literally had to speak up. In classroom discussions, it’s nice because people are really open to inquiry. Outside of class sometimes it can go awry with me and my friends. It usually turns into two [people] versus me and maybe someone who’s undecided. But like in Issues in American Democracy class, it was helpful because we all had the same baseline with a topic and were able to speak our minds on it.

So in a way the political climate of our school helps you out too?

Yes definitely. I get to see people’s liberal perspectives, which is important to me because I never want to be close-minded. Although, I do think that some people forget that there are a lot of conservatives out there and that this place doesn’t mirror most of the U.S. Like some teachers straight-up make generalizations in class, which really offends me because how could they think they know exactly what everyone’s thinking? Maybe there are other conservatives in school who are afraid to speak up because of people like that. You never know.

All right, so back tracking a bit: You said that when you try to talk politics with your friends it can kind of go south. So how do you guys…work?

[Laughs] OK, so my friend group is really stubborn. We all think that we’re right and everyone else is wrong. Which is an awful way to go about politics! There’s no right or wrong, there’s just what you believe and what other people believe. So when we have political discussions we go off on tangents a lot, and then it ends with my two friends yelling that I’m wrong. Which can kind of be a sucky situation. So we have a “safe word” when we get too heated, “attack.” Which basically means that one of us feels like we’re being attacked. It works with non-political drama too!

So it’s kind of an all-in-one thing.

Yeah. I think it’s important to not take what people say during political conversations too personally because policy is different than the person. Which is so hard!

But when policy affects so many people it becomes personal. Like I know I can be guilty of getting a little too heated when talking about it. I’ve definitely done it during Social Justice class a couple times.

[Ogechi and M. both laugh]

That makes sense though. A lot of social policy is like that. I feel like it used to be a lot easier when basically the main questions were, “How do we build our economy?” or “What do we do about this war?” And now we’ve got tough stuff like, “What do we do about abortion”? So I think now we’ve got a lot more things that affect the general public.

I think you’re forgetting that sometimes social and economic problems go hand in hand. Anyways, back to the whole safe word thing. Do you have any other tips on how to talk politics in a way that doesn’t end with burned bridges?

I definitely think that listening is key. It’s hard when you feel a certain way about a subject, but you really gotta try to understand where the opposition is coming from. It gives you perspective; it also strengthens your position. When you’re surrounded by a bunch of Republicans or a bunch of Democrats, it’s important to understand that there are other beliefs out there—some of which you’re really not going to agree with. Like, I don’t agree with a lot of liberal beliefs. I also don’t agree with a lot of conservative beliefs. So it’s imperative for me to keep an open mind. Close-mindedness is the one thing that makes no one want to have a discussion with you, and anyone who does feel bad about it. Everyone deserves an open mind and everyone should able to talk to someone who can disagree with them without shutting them down.

So, like, a lot of people might not have open minds because they may only have heard one side. Like, I’m never going to look at Trump as a serious politician. Mostly because a lot of what he says is completely out there but partially because no one around me— aside from you—sees him differently. So on the subject of living in a bubble or enveloping yourself in an echo chamber, how do you suggest people see out of that?

Honestly, people need to able to play the devil’s advocate more and say what nobody else is saying, even if they don’t agree with it. Purely just for discussion’s sake, because it’s not really productive if everyone’s agreeing with you. I mean, it really is hard to look past your closed mindset. One thing I suggest is to read the news. Not only CNN and Huffington post if you’re liberal and FOX News if you’re conservative. Mix up your sources, build up an argument of what you believe, but also be able to listen and understand. It’s all about balance.

Yeah, so you’re saying I should watch FOX News not as a source for all my information but more for a different perspective than what I usually get?

Exactly! I mean news will always be biased so it’s helpful to get a wide array of opinions.

OK, important question: How do you feel about the future of America?

I think things are gonna be OK. We’re gonna be fine. At the same time there is such a divide in the country and there’s a lot of people protesting who think that won’t be the case. And that’s what scares me the most. Like nobody protested Obama and—

—Yeah they did.

They did?

Yeah, lots of people protested Obama.

Who?

A lot of people on the right, the KKK, et cetera.

Oh, well that’s awful.

I mean, people have been protesting presidents since forever. Hella people were pissed when [George W.] Bush got elected.

I hate that, why do we protest our presidents?

Because free speech dude. We’re allowed to disagree with our country. It’s kind of beautiful in a way. Even though we’re not down with what has been decided, our voice is still a voice. The whole “angry mob” thing comes from a place of anger but also a place of love. We love our country and care about it’s future so that’s why there’s such an outcry. We’re not just a bunch of anarchists, you know what I mean?

That makes sense. But I think we’re gonna be fine. Trump has officials who are going to help him make decisions and since he’s not so experienced he’ll most likely rely heavily on them.

Don’t you think a president should have political experience?

To a degree, yes. But his approach is more focused on economics, he’s already been visiting warehouses and factories to create new jobs. I think having people who have been in Washington forever excludes new voices from being heard.

I don’t think you have to be some poli-sci major to be president. Anyone can get politically involved. But your first big political endeavor should not be leader of the free world.

True, it’s definitely unusual.

No matter what, I hope both sides—Democrat and Republican—can continue to talk with each other like this. ♦