“This picture, taken of total strangers at the march in Philadelphia, is an image that completely embodies the nature of the event: unified, empowered, and positive.” —Olivia, 17, Ambler, Pennsylvania.

“A group of girls looking up at their friend who was coming down from her apartment to join the march.” —Angela L., 17, Los Angeles; marched in Los Angeles.

“This is my beautiful best friend, Laila. She’s 15 and from New Jersey. We went to the Women’s March on Washington!” —Shannon F., New Jersey.

“Even though I am not American, I am a female Mexican immigrant. You see why I had to march.” —Alejandra H., 28, Paris.

“There wasn’t a single moment that I didn’t see these two people smiling at each other. I never spoke to them, but they looked so in love.” —Quinn A., 17, Los Angeles; marched in Los Angeles.

“A Trump supporter clashes with a protester at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.” —Haley C., 22, Colchester, Vermont.

“At the march in Philadelphia, the people’s response: No.” —James F., 19, Philadelphia.

“I expect you each at the next Black Lives Matter protest.” —Emily M., 19, Oklahoma; marched in Oklahoma City.

“Marchers in Washington, D.C. hold signs captioned, ‘In Her Footsteps,’ with the image of Sojourner Truth.” —Meredith C., 17, Pawling, New York.

“Macey stands amongst the crowd holding a sign that reads in English, ‘Respect my existence or expect resistance.’ —Macey B., 18, Portland, Oregon; marched in Portland.

—From Cy G.; marched in Washington, D.C.

“I was at the Women’s March in New York City. We certainly don’t like the street sign telling us what to do, let alone old white men.” —Allie K.

“This was during a moment of silence outside the courthouse at the end of our walk.” —Caitlin M., 20, Nashville, Tennessee; marched in Nashville.

“I will not be silenced.” —Charlotte, 20, Pennsylvania; marched in Washington, D.C.

“This is from the March in Washington, D.C. There is a future for people of all ages, and that future will hopefully be all inclusive and female.” —Grace G., 16, Monroe, Connecticut.

“The crowd in front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.” —Camille M., 22, Puerto Rico.

“The people in this picture are raising their hands to show they have either been sexually assaulted or know someone who has.” —Jacklynn B., 27, Denver; marched in Denver.

“This photo is of the Women’s March in Amsterdam, taken outside the beautiful Rijksmuseum. The sense of unity and identity evoked by the empowering march was appropriately typified by us gathering at the ‘I AM’ Amsterdam sign. This is who we are—people fighting for our rights and an end to misogyny. Our identity will not be lost, despite us often being shunned to express ourselves, our independence being considered a threat to the norm, the patriarchy.” —Faith H., 19, England.

“Attending the Women’s March in our nation’s capital was one of the most inspiring and powerful days of my life. I gained perspective and learned a new definition of what genuine unity looks like.” —Abby R., 18, Poughkeepsie, New York; marched in Washington, D.C.

“The early stages of a poster dedicated to the black women who fought before me and refused to ignore the racial wage gap.” —Salem F., 15, Washington, D.C.

“We march together as people who want a future that includes everyone!” —Carlie K., 19, Minnesota; marched in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

“I couldn’t stop radiating with light as a woman was kind enough to lend me her poster and said, ‘Young people like you are changing the world.’” —Jelena, 17, San Jose, California; marched in San Jose.

“I’m from California but go to school in Brooklyn Heights, New York. The women’s center at my school organized a bus for those of us who were interested in the Women’s March in D.C.!” —Hannah S., 18.

“A protestor holds up a sign with a quote from former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.” —Abby O., 19, Philadelphia; marched in Philadelphia.

“This is my friend Willa and me waiting in line to get out of the Metro—getting off our train was the first real ‘march’ experience of our day. Everyone cheering and waving their signs and COMPLETELY blocking up the exit, so we just waited our turn and enjoyed the atmosphere. —Caroline K., 17, Washington, D.C.

“This is me at the Women’s March in Denton, Texas! I’m holding my sign on the steps of the Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square that says, ‘I WILL NOT STAY SILENT SO THAT YOU CAN STAY COMFORTABLE.'” —Emily, 16, Flower Mound, Texas.

“Would 750,000 people show up for a Black Women’s March in L.A.?”—Chantal, 19, Irvine, California; marched in Los Angeles.

“Fenneuff holds up a sign reading ‘Girl Power’ in front of her state capital.” —Julita F., 16, Lansing, Michigan; marched in Lansing.

“Here is a picture of my dad, my twin sister, and me showing off our signs on the hill by the Washington Monument while the massive crowd behind us made its way to the White House, which you can see behind us.” —Grace W., Washington, D.C.

“I saw the girl with the sign as I was moving away from the crowds. The front of the sign said ‘We will rise.'” —Kat K., South Bend, Indiana; marched in South Bend.

“I think this sign is an important reminder to stop and ask ourselves who we’re fighting for, and that our feminism shouldn’t just include people who only look like us.” —Julia F., 19, Baltimore; marched in Washington, D.C.

“After canvassing for Planned Parenthood, I was able to march alongside my fellow supporters :)” —Katherine H., 20, Chicago; marched in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The sign in the picture reads, ‘The rhetoric of the American election cycle does not give you permission to be a prick,’ and I feel like that’s a message Canadians especially needed to hear.” —Julia M., 18, Toronto; marched in Toronto.

“Protesters in Austin.” —Kelsey M., 22, Texas.

“A ‘Feminism is human dignity’ sign stands out among the crowd on the way down to the main stage at Women’s March in Los Angeles.” —Kimberly U., 21, Walnut, California.

“In a sea of pink hats, this man was one of many to attend the march in Seattle and show his support for women and their fellow citizens.” — Rachael D., 22, Seattle.

“Vancouver Councillor Heather Deal: ‘We stand against transphobia and homophobia. We support diverse faiths. We support people with disabilities. We will stand up for the oppressed. We will stand up for our rights and those of others. We will march in a peaceful manner. We will pick up our own garbage!’” —Klara C., 18, Vancouver, Canada.

“I attended the St. Paul Women’s March with my friends Payton and Anna. I am on the right, Payton is on the left, and Anna took the picture :) It was so empowering to walk alongside my feminist brothers and sisters to fight for women’s rights.” —Kylie W., 17, Carver, Minnesota.

“There was freezing rain on the day of the march and I forgot a jacket, but everyone’s spirits couldn’t have been brighter.” —Madeline H., 18, Eugene, Oregon; marched in Eugene.

“One of the most powerful signs at the march.” —Mallory R., 19, Atlanta; marched in Atlanta.

“This is a photo of me being the ‘nastiest woman’ I can be—one who remains unobscured by the pressures of compliance in a discriminatory society.” —Rebby, 18, Ottawa, Canada; marched in Ottawa.

“Here’s one of my favorite photos from the march in Chicago.” —Rosie G., 17, Chicago.

“We marched for all women.” —Samantha, 18, Portland, Oregon; marched in Portland.

“Get your tiny hands off our rights.” —Sophia L., 21, New York City; marched in New York City.

“Translation: We are fucked if we are not united.” —Sophia L., 21, New York City; marched in New York City.

“I was standing outside the National Gallery of Art waiting for the march to begin with my Slay sign, and I saw this young woman with a sign that was similar to mine in spirit. My friend took our picture. I wish I had gotten her name.” —Storey L., 15, Woodstock, New York; marched in Washington, D.C.

“This photo was taken at the Austin Women’s March!” —Taylor B., 17, Texas.

“This wasn’t her first march protesting for human rights.” —Victoria S., Chicago; marched in Chicago.

—Zoe A., New York City.

“I am so proud of all the women and men and everyone in between who showed up. Women from ALL over Texas bused into the capital. (We are a very conservative state too!) People of all ages, shapes, sizes, religions, and races joined hands. Women all over the country and the world walked with us.” —Abby R., 17, Texas; marched in Austin, Texas.

“#PUSSYPOWER at the U.S. Embassy in London! 🚺 ” —Amelia Y., 17, South London, England.

“Together we can do so much.” —Brittany N., 20, and Sarah A., 19, Washington, D.C.; marched in Washington, D.C.

“Attempting to see the stage at Trafalgar Square through the thousands-strong crowd :)” —Catherine H., 14, Shropshire, England; marched in London.

“I attended the solidarity march in Ottawa along with 6,000 to 8,000 others, which was an unexpectedly large turnout. It was the first politically inspired march I have participated in, and I’m really glad I had the opportunity to be there and to show my support!” —Ella S., 17, Ottawa, Canada.

“Here’s one of the many pictures I took at my local march in Asheville. The positivity and determination flowed throughout the crowd, and the creativity of the signs was great. I can’t wait to see what Asheville does next to fight against Trump!” —Elizabeth W., 20, Asheville, North Carolina.

“Near the National Mall [in Washington, D.C.], there were more people than I’ve ever seen in my life. People were climbing trees to get better views and lead chants like, ‘My body, my choice.’” —Brittany N., 20, Washington, D.C.

“A hand-sewn sign at the march.” —James P., 19, Philadelphia; marched in Philadelphia.

“I’m originally from New Jersey but I’m going to school in Canada. It’s been so, so hard to be so far away from my friends during such a scary and difficult time, but it gives me hope seeing how massive solidarity efforts have been (8,000 to 10,000 people!) here in Montréal.” —Kacey, 20.

“This is my very first picture in front of the Capitol building, as it was my first trip to D.C.! I am glad I took it early, before there wasn’t room to! :-)” —Rose S., 18, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I’m from Florida, and I drove with my mom to the March in Washington, D.C.!” —Madi K., 19.

“I found this mural on a side-street as my friends and I were making our way to join the crowd. Finding this beautiful piece of sass was pure kittish-kismet! Thanks and KEEP MARCHING!” —McKenna C., 23, Raleigh, North Carolina; marched in Raleigh.

“This photo is a love letter to all the women who came before and a promise to the ones who have yet to come.” —Mia M., 26, Kansas City, Kansas; marched in St. Louis, Missouri.

“This photograph is from the march in Vancouver, Canada.” —Moe, 16, Vancouver.

“We were so far back in the crowd that we couldn’t hear any speakers or march, but the sheer size of the crowd (and seeing signs like this one) made me so hopeful.” —Olivia, 17, Boston; marched in Boston.