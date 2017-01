Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Midwinter isn’t exactly road trip season, but your mind can wander any time. Print these coloring pages by Alex Westfall, turn on some music, and forget where you are.

Download the first page here:

And the second page here:

Happy travels. ♦