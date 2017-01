Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Do your screens need a new look for the new YEAR? Sofia Bews painted this collection of downloadable phone and computer wallpapers, and you can use them to give your devices a makeover. (’Cause the new year is supposedly all about…makeovers? Did we hear that somewhere?)

This wallpaper is designed for phones and tablets:

And so is this one:

This pretty grid is oriented for computer screens:

And this twilight zone is too:

And these moody squiggles:

New year, new…screens! ♦