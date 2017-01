Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

We wish we could vacation on whatever planet these otherworldly friends are from. But we’ll settle for printing them out and dressing them up in the clothes Lucia S. designed for them, ’cause it’s fun and they’re so cool-looking.

Download the first page here:

The next page here:

And the third page here: