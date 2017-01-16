I made these collages in the last month of my first quarter of college. They include photos I’ve taken of a few of the friends I’ve made during my brief time in school. The collages make me think of possibility in a few different ways—the recycling and combining of two mediums I really love; seeing my surroundings in a new, creative light; and coming to terms with the fact that my life at school is now my life forever, entirely my own, nothing imaginable holding me back from being the best I can be.