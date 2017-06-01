Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Meditation Guide: Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat-Zinn

Anxiety has always resulted in an extreme amount of disorganization. Managing my anxiety and the resulting clutter has been a struggle, but my saving grace has been meditation. Wherever You Go, There You Are by Jon Kabat-Zinn is a 300-page guide to everyday meditation. Kabat-Zinn teaches his readers the art of meditation as a way of observing and monitoring your thoughts. Exploring the concept of meditation with Kabat-Zinn is enjoyable and easily consumable, with chapters including “You Can’t Stop the Waves But You Can Learn to Surf.” Organization and anxiety are beasts; dealing with both has been easier with this book’s help. ($17, Word) —Lauren Tepfer

“Big Red” Notebook

The best way to keep my life organized is to write EVERYTHING down, especially when it comes to New Year’s resolutions and holding myself accountable to them. This super cute notebook by Innovative Supplies is the perfect place to do that! Not only does it have a great design, but it’s also produced by a black-owned business. ($4, Innovative Supplies) —Ugochi Egonu

Music Branches Headphone Splitter

I love sharing music with my friends, but I won’t lie—I’m kind of particular about lending my earphones. This earphone splitter is super cool and handy to have. It’s shaped like a cute little branch and has three earphone jacks, so you can share your music with two other friends. ($10, Urban Outfitters) —Upasna Barath ♦