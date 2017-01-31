Use this kit to see what’s possible.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers.

January's theme is POSSIBILITY.

I’m a visual thinker. Before I set goals or start a new project, I sit on the floor and spread out books and zines around me in a circle so that I can be engulfed by their overpowering inspiration. Then with my favorite images and quotes, I make a vision board. I cut out or scan my favorite pages so I can collage my ideas and watch my plans take shape.

Below, you’ll find some printable pages to help you make your own vision board. Feel free to add your own images, or to ignore this kit all together and start completely from scratch! The beauty of vision boards is that you can put whatever you want on them.

Download the first page of collage-able elements here:

And the second one here:

This page is a background to glue stuff to. (It also has a bonus playlist, if you want a vision-boarding soundtrack):

Here’s what my vision board looked like:

And that’s all there is to it! I hope your vision boards help you see what’s possible. ♦