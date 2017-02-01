Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Confetti is just about the most fun party decoration there is. Why should we save it for festive occasions when we can actually WEAR it?! These confetti-clad glasses will add some party to your everyday wardrobe, and they are super duper easy to make.

What you’ll need:

An old pair of sunglasses with removable lenses

Confetti

Mod Podge

A paintbrush

A small cup or bowl

Step One

We’re going to start by popping the lenses out of our glasses. Use your fingers to hold onto the glasses, and apply pressure to the concave sides of the lenses with your thumbs until they snap out of the frames. Set the lenses aside.

Step Two

Pour confetti into a small cup or bowl. This will make it easier to sprinkle onto the glasses!

Step Three

Paint a small section of one of the arms of your sunglasses with a coat of Mod Podge—not too thick or too thin—and then sprinkle confetti onto it. Confetti will not immediately lay flat: Smooth each piece down into the Mod Podge, then cover it with another thin layer of Mod Podge. Repeat this for the rest of the glasses. When they’re totally covered in confetti, set them aside for about a half hour to dry completely.

Step Four

After the Mod Podge dries, paint a coat of Mod Podge over the entire pair of glasses. Let that dry for a couple hours, then pop the lenses right back in. Fire the confetti canons—you just made the prettiest pair of party glasses! Boom! ♦