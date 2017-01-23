Self-portrait with the city.
My mom’s reflection in our hotel window in Nashville.
Hopeful graffiti found in Atlanta.
Armando doing his makeup in my dorm room.
Dania.
Chris in my dorm room.
Chris, Marc, and me in an antique store in Atlanta.
Armando and Ethan.
Early morning hotel room self-portrait.
Chris covered in glitter before the PWR BTTM show.
Strangers in downtown Nashville.
Dad.
Armando’s silhouette.
Savana they are SO beautiful, I love that your mom is always making appearances, number one is so goodLog in to reply