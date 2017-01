Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January's theme is POSSIBILITY.

This playlist is a bit rough around the edges, featuring tracks that sound and feel less refined when compared to those topping today’s charts. Whether it’s through an unsteady beat, a wavering voice, or mismatched chords, these songs are imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete—but that doesn’t make them any less incredible. Sit back and take a listen.