This playlist is filled with fun, upbeat songs to wake up to. They remind me of the sun, the beach, and driving around in a convertible with the top down. If you start your morning with a few good tunes, it can set the mood for what’s ahead. Press play and seize the day!

Tevia Schroeder is a 17-year-old multimedia artist from New Orleans. She enjoys making music with her best friend, creating short films, shooting photos on film, and browsing the depths of “Conspiracy Theory YouTube.” She spends lots of time trying to figure out who she is as a person and sometimes lives life through her alter-ego, Dizzy Louisa.