Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Some days, nothing goes right. You might be feeling sad, unmotivated, and tired. Or bored, desperate to try something different and exciting for a change. It’s times like these that you want to escape, run away and start over. These songs are all about wanting to get out, and escape to another life.