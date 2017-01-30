New poetry by Rookie readers.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Morning Country

(From the window)

Soft angles spread for miles,

And pointed upwards.

Germinating seeds, germinating green,

Expand for acres.

At eye-level,

The land seems infinite :

those twinkling fields

and yellow wildflowers.

The country soothes all.

A stagnant pond

Of forest green

Stands unflinchingly.

The country soothes worries

—it cools anxieties

the soft breeze

drifts about calmly.

A family of horses

The stray cat

Coexisted,

Like distant cousins.

A stranger sees

The moon-light sky.

There! Luminous,

Light pierces pitch-black.

A French family,

Spills secrets,

In a packed house

The world is alive.

(Here, lives a stranger,

temporarily.

She walks, down the dirt road anxiously

Heel, toe ; heel, toe.)

—By Adeleke McMillan