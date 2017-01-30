Morning Country
(From the window)
Soft angles spread for miles,
And pointed upwards.
Germinating seeds, germinating green,
Expand for acres.
At eye-level,
The land seems infinite :
those twinkling fields
and yellow wildflowers.
The country soothes all.
A stagnant pond
Of forest green
Stands unflinchingly.
The country soothes worries
—it cools anxieties
the soft breeze
drifts about calmly.
A family of horses
The stray cat
Coexisted,
Like distant cousins.
A stranger sees
The moon-light sky.
There! Luminous,
Light pierces pitch-black.
A French family,
Spills secrets,
In a packed house
The world is alive.
(Here, lives a stranger,
temporarily.
She walks, down the dirt road anxiously
Heel, toe ; heel, toe.)
—By Adeleke McMillan