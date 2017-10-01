In honor of the new year, I decided to add a little sparkle to my look with some star-shaped earrings. The great thing about these earrings is that you can experiment with color combos and designs—the options are endless! Also? You can make them in just five simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- Cardboard
- Scissors
- A pushpin or tack
- Paint, pens, markers, glitter, and other decorations
- Wire cutters (not pictured)
- Chain
- Jump rings
- Earring hooks
- Mod Podge
- A paintbrush
How to do it:
Step One
Cut two stars out of a piece of cardboard. With a pushpin or tack, poke a hole into a point on each star. This is where the chain will connect to the earring.
Step Two
Decorate both sides of the stars.
Step Three
Put a jump ring through the hole in each star.
Step Four
With wire cutters, cut two pieces of chain. The length depends on how long you want your earrings to be. Attach a chain to each star by opening the jump ring and looping the last link of the chain through it.
Step Five
To protect the paint, coat both stars in Mod Podge. Let that dry, then connect an earring hook to each chain. That’s it! Now you have a pair of cute earrings, star. ♦