Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

I didn’t spend as much as I thought I would this month. I’m learning how to save, and only make necessary purchases that will last a long time. Read More »

Afrofuturism shouldn’t just consist of envisioning Black life in the year 3000. Questioning my Black future can mean just getting through today or what the next four years will entail for my peers and me. Read More »