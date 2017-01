Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

I thought Garamond would be an appropriate and eye-catching font for people going through résumés all day every day. I guess I was incredibly wrong. Read More »

My teacher said, “What do you know about her?” and the boy said, “She is a writer.” Read More »