President Obama gives his farewell address. Plus: Beyoncé interviews Solange, & more.

President Obama gave his final address as president last night. His farewell address was part good-bye and part rallying cry. It covered topics including immigration and the importance of our democratic process. I teared up at the end. —Diamond Sharp

Read this gorgeous interview between Solange and Beyoncé. The singers’ sisterly bond is palpable. Take a peek for the story behind Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky,” and more.

Continuing the theme of powerful, accomplished women interviewing each other: Read Roxane Gay’s interview with Madonna. —Jasmine Sanders ♦