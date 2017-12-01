Meet the activists behind the movement. Plus: A new book about Michelle Obama, & more.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Get Thursday started with this edition of Daily Links…

Meet the women behind the Women’s March on Washington. The march, convening on January 21, will bring together activists from around the country to protest Trump’s administration.

This essay by filmmaker Ava DuVernay will appear in the new book The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own.

The New York Times debates urgency and journalistic ethics in the wake of BuzzFeed publishing an unverified 35-page dossier on allegations against Trump. ♦