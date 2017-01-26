Good morning! Another day, another edition of Daily Links

This important piece by Jenna Wortham explains problems of the Women’s March and why some black women chose not to participate in the day’s events.

The Trump administration has dangerous plans to take down years of publicly funded climate change data, but as of now, the plan is suspended. Trump is also moving forward with plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and temporarily ban refugees from entering the United States.

Writer Roxane Gay pulled her forthcoming book from Simon & Schuster—the same publisher that gave “alt-right” Milo Yiannopoulos a $250K book deal. ♦